Beekmantown, NY – The first round of the Section 7 Class “B” baseball playoffs got underway, with a game at Beekmantown, who were hosting Saranac.

The home town Eagles got out to a 5 run lead, and would only build on that. But the Chiefs would break up the shut out and make every attempt to come back.

Beekmantown would win the game, allowing them to move into the semifinal at Peru next week.

Highlights from the first round game, in the video above.