Plattsburgh, NY – The Beekmantown boy’s hockey team scored early and often in their season opening win over Niskayuna.

The Eagles scored a lucky 13 goals in their 10 goal win, to start the regular season at (1-0).

Zach LaPier scored 6 goals, 4 of them in the first period alone, and two of his total goals were 5 on 3 *short handed* goals.

Sam Bingel and Louis Sweenor also tallied for the Eagles by the early parts of the second period.

Highlights from the scorefest, and hear from the team captains, in the video above.