In Section 7 Sports on Monday night, the Beekmantown Eagles were at Plattsburgh High School for a pair of games.

In the gym, Beekmantown and Plattsburgh would take 4 sets to decide the girl’s volleyball match. After the Eagles won the second set to tie things up, PHS would win the next two, to win the night 3 games to 1.

Outside on the soccer field, the Beekmantown girl’s took to the scoreboard early and often to get revenge for the volleyball.

And across town, the Seton Knights hosted the Ticonderoga Sentinels, where Ti would score a pair of 2nd half goals in the win.

Highlights from all three games, in the video above.