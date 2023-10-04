Plattsburgh, NY – The Beekmantown boy’s cross-country team got a big in season motivating win, on Tuesday afternoon.

They hosted the Peru Nighthawks, and Saranac Lake for both boy’s and girl’s cross country races.

The Saranac Lake boys have been section 7 champions the last couple years and have done well for themselves at the New York State meet.

They beat Beekmantown the first time they raced this season, and this time, the Eagles got their revenge, with a three point win, the same deficit they lost by a few weeks ago.

Both teams also beat Peru.

On the girl’s side, the Nighthawks won their head to head with Beekmantown, and Saranac Lake also picked up a win.

Full highlights from the races, in the video above.