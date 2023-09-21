The Eastern Collegiate Football conference honored a pair of Castleton Spartans in their weekly awards.

Kevin McDonough and Tyler Buxton were named among the defensive and rookie of the week award winners.

McDonough is a repeat winner of the defensive player of the week after racking up a career high 15 tackles in their game verse Norwich.

Buxton, a Middlebury VT native, got his first career interception, in the Norwich game, to be named the conference’s rookie of the week.

More on these details in the video above.