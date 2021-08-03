Elle Purrier St. Pierre 1,500m semifinal set for Wednesday morning

Elle Purrier St. Pierre is scheduled to compete in the 1,500m semifinal on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

The Montgomery native finished in third in her first heat to advance to the semifinals. A community-wide watch party is being held at her former high school in Richford. Doors open at Richford Jr/Sr high school on Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. to see the Vermonter in action.

If she advances, the Olympic final is scheduled for Friday morning at 8:50 a.m. Local 22/44 will be following Purrier St. Pierre’s journey through Japan.

AP photo courtesy: Elinor Purrier St. Pierre, of United States, right, leads Jessica Hull, of Australia and Esther Guerrero, of Spain in a women’s 1,500-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)