Endicott football spoils Norwich homecoming game

The electricity fizzled out for the Cadets in Saturday’s homecoming matchup against the Gulls.

Norwich scored on its first play from scrimmage and raced out to an eventual 14-0 lead, but Endicott responded with a 30-7 run from that point forward and emerged with a 30-21 victory at Sabine Field.

The Gulls picked up their first road win of the season and improved to 3-1 with the victory.

Norwich fell to 1-3, and the Cadets go on the road for the “Little Army-Navy Game” on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m.