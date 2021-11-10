Erin Nicholas named NESCAC field hockey Player of the Year

Middlebury field hockey captain Erin Nicholas has become the first player to win three-straight conference Player of the Year honors. Nicholas is also the fifth Middlebury player overall to earn the accolade.

The Panthers took home a handful of year-end awards including three major awards. Katharine DeLorenzo has been named the NESCAC Coach of the Year for the fourth-consecutive season. DeLorenzo led the Panthers to its fourth-straight conference title last weekend.

First-year player Amy Griffin has been tabbed the conference Rookie of the Year. The Panthers return to action this weekend in its 18th-consecutive NCAA Tournament. Midd is scheduled to host regional rounds on Saturday & Sunday.