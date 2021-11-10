Erin Nicholas named NESCAC field hockey Player of the Year

Sports

First player to earn three-straight POTY honors

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Middlebury field hockey captain Erin Nicholas has become the first player to win three-straight conference Player of the Year honors. Nicholas is also the fifth Middlebury player overall to earn the accolade.

The Panthers took home a handful of year-end awards including three major awards. Katharine DeLorenzo has been named the NESCAC Coach of the Year for the fourth-consecutive season. DeLorenzo led the Panthers to its fourth-straight conference title last weekend.

First-year player Amy Griffin has been tabbed the conference Rookie of the Year. The Panthers return to action this weekend in its 18th-consecutive NCAA Tournament. Midd is scheduled to host regional rounds on Saturday & Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Trending