Essex boys’ hockey defeats Spaulding in home opener

EHS boys’ hockey made a triumphant return in its first action on home ice in nearly a year.

Hornets sophomore defenseman Benjamin Peake’s first varsity goal stood as the game-winner in a 4-1 win over Spaulding on Wednesday night at the Essex Skating Facility.

The last time Essex was on its home ice was February 22, 2020 in a victory over Middlebury.

Essex improved to 2-0 to start the season, while Spaulding fell to 0-2.

Next up, EHS is set to stay home against BFA – St. Albans on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. Spaulding returns home to host Woodstock on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.