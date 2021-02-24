Essex boys’ hockey stays undefeated with win over Woodstock

Essex boys’ hockey stays undefeated with its 3-1 win over Woodstock Wednesday night.

The Hornets took control early when Hazen Pierce scored on the opening faceoff and five seconds into the game giving EHS a 1-0 lead.

In the second period Tobey Cram gave the Hornets a 2-0 lead with an assist from William Couture.

In the final frame, Essex tallied another goal and Woodstock got on the board. Essex ultimately defeated Woodstock 3-1.

The Essex Hornets return to action a week from now on Wednesday at Spaulding. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.