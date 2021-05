The Essex boys’ lacrosse team ran Burlington off its own home turf on Wednesday night.

EHS spoiled Senior Night by blanking the Seahorses in the first half en route to a lopsided 16-1 win in the penultimate game of the season for both teams.

The Hornets improved to 8-4 heading into their final clash on the road against South Burlington on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

BHS has one more chance to score a win this season as the Seahorses head to BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m.