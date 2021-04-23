Essex boys’ lacrosse dominates Mt. Mansfield

The Cougars’ season opener was not a triumphant one against Essex on Friday.

EHS fell behind to an early 1-0 deficit, but that proved to be the only MMU lead of the day as the Hornets turned on the jets for an eventual 19-4 win on their home field.

Essex senior midfielder Chris Davis capped off the first period with a hat trick, and finished the day with six points (five goals, one assist).

Senior midfielder Chris Davis had himself a DAY as @EHSHornetPride boys' lacrosse picked up its first win of the season.



5 goals, 1 assist

The Hornets improved to 1-1 this season, and will begin a four-game road stand starting Tuesday, Apr. 27 at Middlebury. MMU fell to 0-1, but the Cougars get right back to it hosting Colchester on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 1 p.m.