Essex boys’ soccer wins D1 title on last-minute tally against South Burlington

The Hornets achieved perfection for the first time ever on Saturday morning.

Top-seeded Essex boys’ soccer utilized a last-minute free kick to top SBHS 2-1 and cap off its first unbeaten season in program history at Burlington’s Buck Hard Field.

South Burlington keeper Andrew Chandler was given a red card for taking down Essex’s Elvis Salkic outside the box. EHS captain Eli Bostwick sent in the ensuing free kick, and fellow captain Joel Marquardt redirected the ball past the new keeper for the go-ahead score with just 30 seconds left to play.

The win snapped an 11-year title drought for Essex, which won its last championship in a game against South Burlington in 2009. EHS also achieved the redemption from an overtime defeat against Burlington in last year’s D1 championship game.