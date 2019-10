Hornet pride went to Essex as the boys’ volleyball team took the win against Enosburg at Essex High School on Thursday.

EHS controlled the contest, and got 25-16, 25-20 and 27-25 victories to win in straight sets.

Essex claimed its second victory against Enosburg this season to improve to 6-1. EHS will travel to Lyndon on Tuesday, October 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Next up for Enosburg, the Hornets host three-time defending state champion CVU on Tuesday, October 1 at 4:30 p.m.