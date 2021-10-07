Essex field hockey battles Burlington to scoreless tie

The Burlington field hockey team faced division one foe Essex and both teams earned their first ties of the season.

Both Goalkeeper’s in Thursday’s contest at Burlington played lights-out. Adowyn Byrne recorded seven saves for the Hornets. Burlington’s Elise Holway recorded 13 saves. Both keepers didn’t allow in any goals through regulation and a ten minute overtime period.

After Thursday’s game, Essex’s new record is 7-1-1. The Hornets continue the season on the road at South Burlington on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burlington’s new record is 3-4-1. The Seahorses return to action on Saturday hosting Champlain Valley Union at 1 p.m.