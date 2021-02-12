Essex girls’ basketball holds off Burlington in season-opener

The Hornets took the lead less than 30 seconds in, and kept it the rest of the way against Burlington on Friday night.

EHS kicked things off on a quick 8-0 run, and the three-ball propelled the squad to a 63-57 win to kick off the 2021 campaign.

BHS responded well from multiple double-digit deficits, but the Seahorses could not completely close the gap down the stretch.

Essex jumped to an early 1-0 lead with the win, and Burlington fell to 0-1.

Both these teams return to action on Monday, Feb. 15 when Essex travels to Rice Memorial and Burlington hosts South Burlington at 7 p.m.