Essex girls’ basketball keeps perfect season alive against U-32

The Hornets jumped out to a hot start and shut things down the rest of the way on Monday night.

EHS jumped out to a double-digit lead just three minutes in, and kept the pressure the whole contest on the way to a 78-29 victory.

The Essex defense stood out in the first half, and held U-32 to just one field goal for nearly the entire first half. The Raiders’ second non-free throw make didn’t come until just over the one-minute mark in the second quarter.

Senior captain Anna Sabourin led the way with 24 points in the win, and junior Paige Winter chipped in with 23 points of her own.

Essex pushed its still-perfect campaign to 6-0, while U-32 dropped to 3-2.