Closings
There are currently 78 active closings. Click for more details.

Essex girls’ basketball looks back on 2019-20 season

Sports

Essex girls' basketball finished season at 18-3 overall.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Essex Hornets girls’ basketball team 2019-20 season ended at the final four. Unfortunately, due to health and safety concerns all high school sports abruptly ended.

The Hornets were the No. two seed heading into the high school division I final four preparing to face MMU.

Essex finished the 2019-20 season at 18-3 overall. Five seniors are graduating and leaving the girls’ basketball program. The depth of the team gave the Hornets an advantage against opponents with contributions from the entire roster.

The Hornets finished the season with a share of the Division I state title split with CVU, MMU, and Rutland.

Watch the video above to hear from a few seniors from the Essex girls’ basketball program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story