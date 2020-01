EHS got out to a strong start and overpowered Rice Memorial in Essex on Friday night.

The Hornets used a 17-0 scoring run and held the Green Knights to just 14 points in the first half to dominate their way to a 91-30 victory.

Essex improved to 8-2 this season, and will go on the road against U-32 on Monday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

RMHS fell to 3-7, and has dropped its last 6 games. The Green Knights return home to host Burlington on Tuesday, January 8 at 7 p.m.