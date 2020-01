Essex was dialed-in from long range in a win against SBHS on Monday night.

The Hornets sunk a trio of triples to open the game and defeat the Wolves 65-35 on the road.

EHS set the tone in the opening quarter and closed out the frame up 21-9.

South Burlington fell to 2-4 with the loss, and the Hornets’ fourth-straight win pushed their season mark to 5-1.

SBHS returns to action hosting Brattleboro on Saturday, January 11 and Essex is back on Monday, January 13 at home against U-32.