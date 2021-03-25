Essex girls’ hockey crowned D1 champion after canceled title game

The Essex girls’ hockey team has won yet another division I girls’ hockey crown. The Vermont high school hockey powerhouse has appeared in the D1 title game nine times in the last 10 years.

The Hornets were scheduled to face the #2 seed Burlington/Colchester Sealakers on Wednesday night at Leddy Park. The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the Sealakers dealing with an ongoing COVID situation within the team.

The Vermont Principal’s Association sent out a press release Thursday afternoon stating that Essex has been deemed the division I champion. The Hornets have now won three-straight D1 titles.