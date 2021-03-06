Essex girls’ hockey shuts out Sealakers on senior day

Hornets keep unbeaten record alive against BHS/CHS

The Hornets honored their five seniors with a triumphant effort against the Burlington-Colchester co-op on Saturday afternoon.

EHS found the net during a second-period power play when sophomore defender Celia Wiegand fired home a wrist shot, and senior captain Abigal Robbins picked up an assist on the eventual game-winner for her 100th career point. Robbins also scored an insurance goal late in the 3-0 victory.

Essex has outscored its opponents 31-5 this season, and improved to 6-0-1 with just one game left on the regular season schedule. CHS/BHS fell to 2-3-1 following the loss.

