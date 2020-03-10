Essex girls’ hockey wins back-to-back D1 state championships

Hornets take down Burlington/Colchester for second title in a row

The Hornets entered Monday’s contest with the second seed, but left with a second straight D1 championship in the state final against Burlington/Colchester.

Essex jumped out to the first lead of the game, and the teams traded early goals in an eventual 4-2 EHS victory in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Freshman Celia Wiegand tallied two goals in the victory, including the eventual game-winner in the second period.

The Hornets captured their eighth championship in program history, while the SeaLakers fell in their first-ever finals appearance as a joint team.