A red-hot start pushed EHS to an easy win at Burlington’s Buck Hard Field on Tuesday.

The Hornets opened things up on a 9-0 run to score a 14-3 victory against the Seahorses and pick up their second win in a row.

Essex will try and push the streak to three as the road trip takes the Hornets to Middlebury on Friday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. BHS hosts South Burlington on Thursday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m.