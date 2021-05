Essex girls’ lacrosse hosted div. I foe Burlington on Friday afternoon to close out the regular season. The Hornets opened a strong 11-0 lead over the Seahorses at the half.

Essex ultimately defeated Burlington 21-2. With the win, the Hornets improve to 8-4 overall. VPA pairings for the 2021 spring playoffs are scheduled to be released on Monday, May 31.

Watch the video above to see first half highlights as the Hornets defeated the Seahorses.