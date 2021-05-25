Essex girls’ lacrosse takes down MMU

Essex girls' lax snaps losing skid with win over MMU

Essex girls’ lacrosse faced fellow div. one squad Mt. Mansfield Union on Tuesday afternoon. The MMU Cougars opened up an early 2-0 lead over the Hornets.

By halftime, Essex took a 6-2 lead over the Cougars. Ultimately, Essex won it 12-4 over MMU.

With the win, Essex improves to 7-4 overall. The Hornets close out the regular season hosting Burlington on Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. MMU closes the regular season facing Middlebury on Friday on the road. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights from the matchup between the Cougars and Hornets.

