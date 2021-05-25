Essex girls’ lacrosse takes down MMU

Essex girls’ lacrosse faced fellow div. one squad Mt. Mansfield Union on Tuesday afternoon. The MMU Cougars opened up an early 2-0 lead over the Hornets.

By halftime, Essex took a 6-2 lead over the Cougars. Ultimately, Essex won it 12-4 over MMU.

With the win, Essex improves to 7-4 overall. The Hornets close out the regular season hosting Burlington on Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. MMU closes the regular season facing Middlebury on Friday on the road. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights from the matchup between the Cougars and Hornets.