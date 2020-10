EHS sophomore Courtney Frank scored the last two tallies of the first half in the Hornets’ home win against the Comets on Saturday.

Essex traded goals with BFA-St. Albans in the early stages of the game, but Frank’s second tally of the contest proved to be the difference in a 4-2 win.

Both the Hornets and Comets will await playoff seeding as the postseason is set to begin next week.