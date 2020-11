On Wednesday #3 Essex and #2 CVU faced off on the pitch in a div. I semifinal matchup.

After 80 minutes of regulation the game remained scoreless. With 1:30 into overtime Essex sophomore Cooper Biederbeck took a free kick and scored the game winner.

The Essex Hornets pulled off the upset over the reigning Div. I champions Champlain Valley Union and will face the winner of tomorrows Burlington/ St. Johnsbury game.

Watch the video above to see all the action from Wednesday’s game.