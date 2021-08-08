Essex Town defeats North Providence in New England Regional opener

Vermont is represented by the Essex Town Little League in the New England Regional’s in Bristol, Ct.

Bryce Barber pitched 4.2 innings, allowing no runs, three hits, and tallying 10 strikeouts in Vermont’s 1-0 victory over Rhode Island. Michael MacDougall recorded an RBI in Sunday’s showdown.

Rhode Island’s Mike Ryan led all pitchers with 11 strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. He allowed only one hit and no runs. Nick Natale pitched just over one inning and he allowed one hit and one run.

Vermont returns to action on Monday facing Connecticut. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. the game can be watched on ESPN+

