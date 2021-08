Team Vermont is represented by Essex Town Little League. Vermont faced off against Connecticut on day two of the New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Ct.

Related Content Essex Town defeats North Providence in New England Regional opener

Manchester Little League defeated the Essex Town team 3-1 on Monday afternoon. Vermont’s Jacob Laroche recorded six K’s in four innings pitched.

The Green Mountain State will now face Twin State foe New Hampshire on Tuesday evening in the elimination game. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.