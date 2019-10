Bullets power past the Minutemen on Saturday

The No. 2 seed BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets hosted No. 7 Mill River for a division III quarterfinal game on Saturday.

The two teams met in week seven of the regular season as well, with a dominant Fairfax win of 60-28.

The Bullets powered past the Minutemen with a 40-0 shutout win in today’s quarterfinal matchup.

Fairfax will face Otter Valley next week in the semifinals.