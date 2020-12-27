Familiar opponent, new implications as UVM women’s hoops prepares for NJIT

Catamounts played four non-conference games against NJIT over the last five seasons

All-time, Vermont women’s basketball boats a perfect 4-0 record against NJIT, but that was non-conference.

In America East play, the series is 0-0, with the first game of a back-to-back set to start Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. Now that the Highlanders are a conference opponent, the meetings will mean a lot more.

“Before, if we won or we lost, you just forget about it and move on to the next game,” UVM sophomore guard Emma Utterback said.

“It always feels like conference games weigh a little bit more. It’s a little more intense,” UVM head coach Alisa Kresge added. “But at the same time, it’s still a game, and we’re competitors. We want to win every game we step into.”

NJIT comes into this series 1-5 this season, and its lone win was in its America East debut against New Hampshire. Vermont is coming off its first win of the season in a series split against UMass Lowell.