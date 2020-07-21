Fans not allowed at N.Y. college sporting events this fall

The seats will officially be empty for college sporting events in New York this fall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the call on Monday in a decision that followed the same announcement last week regarding professional sports.

Plattsburgh State and many other colleges across the state have already suspended fall activities, but the state is still giving the green light to programs that still plan to compete.

Schools like Syracuse had been selling tickets for this upcoming season, and have been renovating its iconic Carrier Dome in preparation for the fall season.