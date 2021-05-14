Feifs: “We’re going to have our hands full” with Maryland star Jared Bernhardt

If UVM men’s lacrosse wants to slow down an explosive Maryland offense, it starts with slowing down UMD’s most explosive offensive player.

The Terps’ senior midfielder Jared Bernhardt leads the country with a Maryland-record 53 goals, and also tops the NCAA in points per game.

“He’s just such a special player,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “He brings a level of skill and expertise to his position that your whole defense has to honor. We’re going to have our hands full defending him, one-on-one and as an entire defense, so we’re going to need to be really buttoned-up if we want to keep him to a low amount of goals.”

That feat is something no team has been able to do this season. Bernhardt scored less than three goals just twice this season, and has put home five or more on six different occasions. Maryland’s all-time leading scorer reached a new career mark two games ago against Michigan when he tallied eight goals and a career-high ten points in UMD’s conference semifinal against Michigan.

We’ll see how well UVM does in containing Bernhardt and the second-ranked UMD offense in the Cats’ tournament debut on Sunday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m.