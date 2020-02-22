Finding twine: Amanda Conway is a force for Norwich

“It just happens. I don’t really know how I do it, but it just works.”

Norwich senior forward Amanda Conway has always had a knack for finding the back of the net.

During her high school career, the Methuen, Mass. native scored 204 goals in her three years as a varsity hockey player, including a state-record 86 goals as a senior. As a freshman, Conway played on the junior varsity boys’ team.

She continued that remarkable offensive output in the NCAA Division III ranks, setting all-time Norwich marks with:

Goals, season (34)

Points, season (59)

Goals, career (109) – ongoing

Points, career (175) – ongoing

Conway’s career goal mark, however many she may finish with, will be the most in a career since 2005 when Laura Hurd (Elmira) and Elizabeth Gibson (Plattsburgh St.) finished their respective careers with 120 goals each.

“She just has this drive that nothing is going to stand in her way,” Norwich women’s hockey head coach Sophie Leclerc said. “We do a ton of competing at practice, and she wants the puck on her stick more than anybody else.”

Once her collegiate career is over, the psychology major is forced to leave her future playing career up in the air.

“I’ve thought about it a little bit, but I don’t know,” Conway said. “It just depends what I want to do, what I end up doing for work, and if it could fit in that schedule.”