Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh softball pitcher, Cali Fitzwater, threw a no-hitter verse AuSable Valley. She struck out 19 of 21 batters, all while waiting for some offense from her team.

One that would come with a walk off hit in the 7th inning.

