Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh softball pitcher, Cali Fitzwater, threw a no-hitter verse AuSable Valley. She struck out 19 of 21 batters, all while waiting for some offense from her team.
One that would come with a walk off hit in the 7th inning.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh softball pitcher, Cali Fitzwater, threw a no-hitter verse AuSable Valley. She struck out 19 of 21 batters, all while waiting for some offense from her team.
One that would come with a walk off hit in the 7th inning.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now