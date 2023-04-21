Plattsburgh, NY – The wait is over, after hearing that Flag Football would be a sanctioned varsity sport in the state of New York, it debuted in Section 7.

The second of two season openers was at Plattsburgh High School, where the Hornets hosted their school rivals, Peru.

The Nighthawks would get out to an early lead, scoring the first points in their program’s history. Maddie Swyers connects with Ashley Brousseau. Plattsburgh High would respond with a score, the direct snap to Cali Ryerson, tie the game 6-6. That would be the halftime score.

The Hornet defense were able to pick up a couple turnovers, including an interception from Miyasia Do

Do Interception at ending a Peru drive

While Plattsburgh’s defense was good, so was Peru’s, getting a pick 6 from Addi Cayea, and then on offense again, a long run from Abby Phillips, that would seal the deal for Peru to win the first ever flag football game in program history.

Full highlights in the video at the top of this page.