Football state title pairings set

The Vermont high school football state championship games are only five days away.

For some teams it’s been smooth sailing the entire season, and for others there’s been a few bumps in the road along the way.

The top seed from each division will be playing in Saturday’s title games.

The first game of the day is the division II title game. At 11 a.m. No. 1 Brattleboro (10-0) will face No. 3 Bellows Falls (8-2)

At 2 p.m. the division III match-up between No. 1 Poultney (9-1) and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (9-1). Poultney enters the state title game for the second year in a row.

Closing out the triple header, the division I title game will take place as No. 1 St. Johnsbury (10-0) takes on No. 2 Burr and Burton (9-1). These two teams met earlier in the season with a dominant Hilltoppers win.

Local 22/44 is your home for high school football and we will have all the coverage on Saturday covering all championship games.