Former Catamount Patrick Sharp added to UVM men’s hockey staff

Handful of new additions to Vermont men's hockey staff

On Tuesday afternoon Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft announced a handful of additions to the staff ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Patrick Dooley has been named men’s hockey Equipment Manager, Max Gavin will serve as Director of Hockey Operations and Drew Michals will be Volunteer Assistant Coach – Goaltending. Also, former Catamount and Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp is returning to the program as Advisor to the Coaching Staff.

The UVM men’s hockey team has not yet released the 2021-22 season schedule. The Catamounts are expected to begin the upcoming campaign in early October.

You can find the full release from UVM Athletics here.