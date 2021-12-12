Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp made his return to Gutterson Fieldhouse as UVM hosted UMass Lowell for a weekend series. Sharp played 16 seasons in the NHL. The forward played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

The former Catamount (02) played two seasons for Vermont from 2000-2002 before going pro. Sharp was a 2001 third-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. While playing at UVM, he finished with 53 points in 65 games.

Sharp is currently an Advisor to the Coaching Staff and had the opportunity to be on the bench this past weekend and coach the Cats.

“It was a huge honor to be reconnected with the University of Vermont. I’m thankful that Woody reached out to me to be a part of it” said Sharp.

The former Catamount noted that he was able to be apart of practice and help coach the players throughout the week.

“I was on the ice earlier in the week as a coach for the first time in my life. It’s a great feeling to be a part of a team. I was a member of a team my entire life and being out of a team the last four years, it was nice to be back wearing the Vermont colors” added Sharp.

On UVM’s performance, Sharp noted that Lowell had a great team but he’s extremely proud of the way Vermont played.

UVM returns to action on December 30 on the road at non-conference foe RPI to close out 2021.