Former Catamount Ross Colton leads Tampa Bay Lightning to Stanley Cup victory

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) reacts after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Former Vermont men’s hockey standout Ross Colton scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal in Game 5 over the Montreal Canadiens. He’s the first Catamount in Vermont history to score a cup-clinching goal. With Tampa Bay’s title win, Colton is the seventh former Catamount to hoist the Stanley Cup.

The New Jersey native gave the Lightning a 1-0 advantage late in the second period. Colton received a pass from David Savard to beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price for the lone goal in Game 5.

With the 1-0 final Tampa Bay secured back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. In 23 playoff games during the 20-21 season, Colton scored four goals and tallied two assists with 32 shots on goal.

The former Catamount made his mark while at UVM. Colton recorded 28 goals and 22 assists in 69 games played in the green and gold uniform from 2016-2018.

During the 2020-21 season, Colton made his NHL debut and also secured a Stanley Cup title.