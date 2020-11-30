Former Dartmouth football coach Callie Brownson makes history with Browns

Browns’ chief of staff Callie Brownson will become the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game today as she fills in for TE coach Drew Petzing, who is with his wife, Louisa, after she gave birth to the couple’s first child. Brownson is making history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson made history on Sunday afternoon.

Brownson became the first woman to coach a position group during a regular-season NFL game.

Brownson filled in as tight ends coach on Sunday against the Jaguars. Cleveland’s TEs coach Drew Petzing did not participate after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday morning.

Brownson was hired by Dartmouth as a quality control coach from 2018 to 2019. You can see a feature on Callie’s time at Dartmouth here.

Brownson was hired as the Browns chief of staff under coach Kevin Stefanski back in January.

During the 2020 season Brownson was also part of a historic day when the Browns played the Washington Football Team, a game featuring a female coach on each sideline and a female official.