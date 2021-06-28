Former UVM basketball star Trae Bell-Haynes named to Canadian National Team

This week, former Catamount hooper Trae Bell-Haynes will have a shot at punching his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time America East Player of the Year has been named to Canada’s Men’s National Team for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and Canada is hosting the first of four such tournaments in British Columbia from June 29-July 4.

Canada gets tournament play started on Tuesday, June 29 against Greece at 7:05 E.T. and then the team squares off against China on Wednesday, June 30 at 7:05 E.T. The winner of the overall tournament will earn a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.

Canada is currently ranked 21st in the FIBA World Ranking, and hasn’t played in the Olympics since the Sydney games in 2000.

