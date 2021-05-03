Former UVM goaltender Stefanos Lekkas signs PTO with Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have signed former UVM men’s hockey goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. The Sabres signed Lekkas to a professional tryout contract, the team announced Monday.

Lekkas joined the AHL’s Rochester Americans on a professional tryout as well on March 17 and has posted a .863 in seven appearances between the pipes.

During his time as a Catamount, Lekkas made history. He recorded 3,913 saves which is the most in the Hockey East record books. While at Vermont, he finished with a 45-69-20 record. In the UVM record books, Lekkas ranks first in save percentage with .918.

Lekkas finished his career at Vermont after 134 games with the Cats, which is the second-most games played in program history by a goaltender.

Lekkas has a chance to suit up as a backup in tonight’s game against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.