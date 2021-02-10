Former UVM hoops star Trae Bell-Haynes re-signs with CEBL Niagara

Bell-Haynes is currently playing with Hakro Merlins Crailsheim in Germany

One of Vermont men’s basketball’s all-time greats will get to return to his native Canada for the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Trae Bell-Haynes has re-signed with the Niagara River Lions, according to a press release from the team on Wednesday.

JUST IN: River Lions have re-signed point guard, Trae Bell-Haynes for the 2021 season. He is currently in top form with Hakro Merlins Crailsheim in the German Basketball Bundesliga averaging an impressive 19.2 points & 8.1 assists with a 3-point FG% of 42.6%



The Ontario-born guard is currently playing in the German Basketball Bundesliga, where he is averaging a league-high 8.1 assists per game, and ranks third in scoring with 19.2 points per game with Hakro Merlins Crailsheim.

2021 will mark Bell-Haynes’ third year in the CEBL, and third with Niagra. In 2019, he averaged 12.7 points and 4 assists per game. He followed up that stat line with 16.2 points, 4.2 steals and 1.5 steals per game in the abbreviated CEBL Summer Series.

The official start date and schedule for the 2021 CEBL season has not yet been announced.