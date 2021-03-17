Former UVM men’s hockey goaltender Stefanos Lekkas signs with AHL’s Rochester Americans

The netminder currently leads all ECHL rookie's in goals against average

Former Vermont’s men’s hockey standout Stefanos Lekkas is climbing the ranks in professional hockey. Lekkas has been called up from the ECHL’s Komets in Fort Wayne to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

Lekkas played in nine games for the Komets this season and finished with a 6-1-2 record. He gave up 18 goals in nine games and holds a save percentage of 92%.

The netminder currently leads all ECHL rookie’s in goals against average and fourth in save percentage.

During his time as a Catamount, Lekkas made history. He recorded 3,913 saves which is the most in Hockey East history. While at Vermont, he finished with a 45-69-20 record. In the UVM record books, Lekkas ranks first in save percentage with .918.

Lekkas finished his career at Vermont after 134 games with the Cats, which is the second-most games played in program history by a goaltender.

The Americans return to action on Friday, March. 25.