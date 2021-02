Former Vermont men’s hockey forward Ross Colton will be making his NHL debut tonight with the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Tonight at 5 p.m. the Tampa Bay Lightning will face Carolina.

Colton will be the second former Vermont hockey player besides Kevan Miller ’11 who plays for the Boston Bruins, to play for an NHL team this season. Colton will also be the 17th school history to play in the NHL.

Under former head coach Kevin Sneddon, Colton is the seventh Catamount to play in the NHL.