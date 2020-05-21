Former UVM women’s ice hockey captain Sammy Kolowrat inks NWHL deal

One year removed from Vermont women’s ice hockey, defender Sammy Kolowrat is making the jump to the professional level with the Metropolitan Riveters of the NWHL.

The Czech Republic native spent the last season playing internationally with the Czech team, and competed in the 2019 IIHF World Championships.

Kolowrat served as a senior captain for UVM in 2018-19, and an alternate captain the year prior.

The defender played 141 games in all for the Catamounts, and didn’t miss any in her junior and senior seasons.

She is the first Czech-born player in Riveters history, and second Czech national team member to sign an NWHL contract this offseason.