Former Vermont hockey standout Ross Colton scores in NHL debut

Colton made a statement in his NHL debut

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Former UVM men’s hockey player Ross Colton made his NHL debut on Wednesday evening. The former Catamount also scored the first goal of his NHL career at the same time.

Colton scored at 6:43 in the first period to put the Lightning ahead 1-0 over the Carolina Hurricanes. Colton was able to tuck the puck under the pads of Nedeljkoviv.

Colton is the ninth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut.

Under former UVM head coach Kevin Sneddon, Colton is the seventh Catamount to play in the NHL.

