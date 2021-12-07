FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two branches of the U.S. military will go head-to-head this weekend as their football teams compete in the annual Army-Navy game.

Often considered “America’s Game,” the game will take place on Saturday, December 11 when the Army Black Nights will face the Navy Midshipmen. The rivalry between the two teams is also known as one of the “greatest in sports.”

The Army-Navy game has been played for over 100 years with the first game played in November 1890 at West Point, New York. The game has been played every nearly every year, with it alternating between West Point and Annapolis Maryland, where the Naval Academy is located.

Cheering on the Army from the North Country are leaders from Fort Drum. This includes 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., who tweeted a video on Tuesday.

My PAO is gonna kill me for posting early…don’t want to be late to the party! #GoArmy Beat Navy 👊🏾 https://t.co/27Nu4veNGN — MG Milford H. Beagle, Jr. (@Beags_Beagle) December 7, 2021

Aside from watching the competition live, fans can also watch it online, through live stream options and local television channels. The 2021 Army-Navy game will kick off at 3 p.m. on December 11.